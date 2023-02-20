Stranded porpoise dies after failed rescue attempt on Yorkshire Coast – despite emergency crews best efforts
A stranded porpoise has died after getting into difficulty on the Yorkshire Coast, despite the best efforts of rescue teams.
British Divers Marine Life Rescue said it was called to reports of a live porpoise stranded on the high stones close to the cliff on Danes Dyke beach, near Flamborough, on Saturday February 18.
When they arrived, Bridlington Coastguard officers were already providing support to the male porpoise – which was stranded on large rocks.
Rescue teams used specialist equipment to lift the porpoise and move it onto the sand close to the shoreline to prevent further injury and allow medics to administer first aid whilst coastguards kept the mammal wet.
Experts said the porpoise was in a “reasonable condition” with an injury to the tail stock after stranding on hard terrain.
“Porpoises are notoriously difficult to refloat and are very sensitive,” the charity added. “Despite these factors, it responded well to the care given and was given the green light to support in the water”.
However, as emergency crews prepared protective equipment, the porpoise’s condition “suddenly deteriorated, began to fit” and was confirmed dead a short time after.
The porpoise’s body was removed from the beach to allow the UK Cetacean Strandings Investigation Programme to carry out a post-mortem.
The charity said anyone who sees a stranded whale, dolphin or porpoise should never return them to the water – even though it seems like a logical step. Instead, support them upright and keep them wet, whilst shielding the blowhole if pouring water and call the BDMLR on 01825 765 546 for help.