British Divers Marine Life Rescue said it was called to reports of a live porpoise stranded on the high stones close to the cliff on Danes Dyke beach, near Flamborough, on Saturday February 18.

When they arrived, Bridlington Coastguard officers were already providing support to the male porpoise – which was stranded on large rocks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rescue teams used specialist equipment to lift the porpoise and move it onto the sand close to the shoreline to prevent further injury and allow medics to administer first aid whilst coastguards kept the mammal wet.

The porpoise was stranded on a beach at Flamborough Head. (Photo: British Divers Marine Life Rescue)

Experts said the porpoise was in a “reasonable condition” with an injury to the tail stock after stranding on hard terrain.

“Porpoises are notoriously difficult to refloat and are very sensitive,” the charity added. “Despite these factors, it responded well to the care given and was given the green light to support in the water”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, as emergency crews prepared protective equipment, the porpoise’s condition “suddenly deteriorated, began to fit” and was confirmed dead a short time after.

The porpoise’s body was removed from the beach to allow the UK Cetacean Strandings Investigation Programme to carry out a post-mortem.

Despite the best efforts of rescuers, the porpoise sadly died. (Photo: British Divers Marine Life Rescue)