Success on menu for Matt

Matt Clarke, who was born and grew up in Scarborough, and trained at Scarborough Technical College, has become head chef of The Dining Room and Oak Bank Hotel in Grasmere.

Matt was previously sous chef there in 2016 and early 2017 before departing to further his experience at The Punchbowl Inn at Crosthwaite.

Simon Wood, owner of Oak Bank Hotel, said, “It’s fantastic that Matt chose to return to us as head chef. We have held and retained 2 AA Rosettes and a Michelin Plate award since 2010, and the latest AA inspection saw Matt rewarded with his first 2 AA Rosettes in his own right – just seven weeks into his new role.

“He has impressed us and diners alike with his menu.

“He’s certainly raised the bar since his return and will definitely put his cooking on the Cumbria Food Map.”