Sunday lunch launch for Bridlington RNLI inshore lifeboat
Shortly after midday on Sunday the volunteer crew at Bridlington RNLI were tasked by the HM Coastguard at 12.14pm after a call from with a request to attend a small motorboat that had broken down 2 nautical miles from Bridlington harbour.
The volunteer crew from Bridlington launched their inshore lifeboat (ILB) Ernie Wellings taking to the water at 12.35pm. The weather upon launch was a moderate south west breeze with good visibility.
The volunteer crew of the ILB soon rendezvoused with the broken-down boat in eight minutes and the decision was made by the lifeboat helm to take the boat under tow and return it to the Bridlington Bay compound where the boat had earlier set sail from.
The tow back to the compound at Wilsthorpe went smoothly and the crew of two and the motorboat were all safely deposited back at the compound. The volunteer crew then returned to Bridlington where the ILB was recovered, washed down, refuelled and was back on service by 1.48pm
Ash Traves, Bridlington RNLI Helm, said: "This was a straightforward rescue and I took the decision to take the boat under tow and return it to where it had earlier launched that morning. Thankfully the crew of the boat were not under any immediate danger and favourable sea conditions assisted in the trouble-free rescue.”