Ash Traves, Bridlington RNLI at the helm of Ernie Wellings. Photo courtesy of Bridlington RNLI.

Shortly after midday on Sunday the volunteer crew at Bridlington RNLI were tasked by the HM Coastguard at 12.14pm after a call from with a request to attend a small motorboat that had broken down 2 nautical miles from Bridlington harbour.

The volunteer crew from Bridlington launched their inshore lifeboat (ILB) Ernie Wellings taking to the water at 12.35pm. The weather upon launch was a moderate south west breeze with good visibility.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The volunteer crew of the ILB soon rendezvoused with the broken-down boat in eight minutes and the decision was made by the lifeboat helm to take the boat under tow and return it to the Bridlington Bay compound where the boat had earlier set sail from.

The tow back to the compound at Wilsthorpe went smoothly and the crew of two and the motorboat were all safely deposited back at the compound. The volunteer crew then returned to Bridlington where the ILB was recovered, washed down, refuelled and was back on service by 1.48pm