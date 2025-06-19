Susan Calman’s Grand Days Out will be aired tomorrow (Friday, June 20) at 8pm on Channel 5. Photo: Matt Keeble/Getty Images

The latest episode of Susan Calman’s Grand Days Out sees the presenter/comedian visit various attractions around Bridlington.

Susan manages to showcase a huge amount of activities/venues on her travels as she highlights the wonderful array of attractions that bring in visitors every year.

The presenter is also joined by pop icon Sinitta to explore Bondville Model Village, while the singer spends time at the Puffin Festival in Flamborough.

A spokesperson said: “This time, Susan is off to one of her favourite places – Yorkshire and the seaside town of Bridlington.

"She arrives in style on the all-electric land train, then makes a beeline for the fairground, trying her hand at hook-a-duck and what she hopes will be a gentle ride on the teacups.

"Then, at Bridlington’s historic harbour, she’s off to Flamborough Head aboard Bridlington’s last remaining pleasure cruiser, the Yorkshire Belle.

"Back at the beach, Susan is batting as she joins Bridlington Ladies Cricket team. Next, she is following in the footsteps of seaside stars such as Ken Dodd and Morecambe and Wise as she pays a visit to Bridlington Spa.

"Bridlington is the lobster capital of Europe, so Susan samples some of the local delicacy as Bridlington’s answer to fish and chips.

“She never misses the chance to visit a model village and this time takes seaside pal and pop icon Sinitta to explore a wonderful toy town.

"While there Sinitta shares her memories of happy summers in Bridlington.

"Just along the coast, animal lover Sinitta visits the Puffin Festival to try and get a glimpse of the elusive birds that flock to the dramatic cliffs.

"Meanwhile, Susan can’t resist dipping her toes in Bridlington’s paddling pool – even if it is a little cold.

“There’s just time for a visit to Flamborough village where Susan has found the perfect seaside retreat, a beautiful B&B that has a sideline in Gansey jumpers, the heavy knit fisherman’s sweaters, now worn by Hollywood actors no less.

"As they say in Bridlington, holidaymakers are ‘comforts’ as they ‘come for t’day or come for t’week’.

"Susan declares she will ‘com-for ‘t’ her holidays again soon.”