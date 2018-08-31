Taxi fares in Scarborough could rocket

The cost of taxi journeys in Scarborough could be set to increase by nearly a quarter at night under plans from the industry.

The Scarborough and District Taxi Association has asked Scarborough Council to implement the first fare rise in the borough for five years.

Under plans from the association, the average fare would increase at all times and it has also proposed a raft of other changes.

In a report to go before the council's Licensing Committee on Monday September 10, the association has asked that the cost of a journey between 6am and 9pm go up by an average of 10.7%. A one-mile mile journey would, therefore, cost £5.20 up from £4.80.

The proposal for 9pm to midnight could see an average rise of 22% on current fares. A one-mile journey would cost £5.60. From midnight to 6am the average rise requested is 13.7% and would see a one-mile fare increase to £6.

The committee report, written by the council's environment and regulation manager Mark Heaton, also notes that a number of other changes would be considered.

He wrote: "Other amendments include an additional charge of £1 per passenger where more than four passengers are carried; to double the existing charge applied in respect of luggage, bicycles, pushchairs, dogs etc. to 20p per item; extending the definition of ‘Bank Holidays’ to include the bank holiday weekend i.e. Saturday, Sunday, Monday and annual Good Friday and to double the existing soiling charge from £40 to £80."

Mr Heaton added: "After considering the submissions, officers agree that the proposals would both simplify the fare structure whilst also making it more transparent for passengers."

If the Licensing Committee decides to move forward with the proposals the fares will go out to public consultation.

The final decision will be made by the council's cabinet in October.

If the fare increases are approved as requested it would give Scarborough an average two-mile rate of £6.60.

Trade publication Private Hire and Taxi Monthly Magazine produces a table of all the fares at the 370 local authorities across England.

If Scarborough's rate goes up it would move it from 150th place to joint 47th highest in the table.