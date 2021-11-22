Teenage cyclist dies following crash with car on A170 near Kirkbymoorside

The A170 at the Welburn Crossroads, near where the fatal crash occurred. (Photo: Google)

The 17-year-old was riding a bicycle on the A170 near to the Welburn Crossroads when the "serious collision" occurred with a grey Volkswagen Tiguan shortly before 5.30pm on Friday November 19.

The cyclist was flown by Air Ambulance to the James Cook Hospital in Middlesborough where he sadly died in the early hours of the following morning, Saturday November 20.

North Yorkshire Police were called to the incident by the ambulance service, and closed the road for several hours while investigation work was carried out at the scene. The road later reopened just before 2am.

Officers said the driver of the Volkswagen is assisting police with their enquiries.

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for any witnesses, or anyone who may have seen the cyclist and the car prior to the collision, to come forward. It is understood that both the car and the cyclist had travelled from Kirkbymoorside.

Any witnesses with dash cam footage are asked to save the footage and contact police on 101, quoting reference number 12210245050.