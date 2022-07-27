Teenager and two adults rescued by Scarborough RNLI after inflatable dinghy swept out to sea

Scarborough RNLI was called to reports of an inflatable pleasure dinghy being swept out to sea in North Bay at around 1.45pm on Sunday July 24.

The D-Class inshore lifeboat was launched to the scene with a crew of three volunteers.

Rescuers found that the small dinghy was equipped with an electric outboard motor, however, it was not powerful enough to battle against the strong winds.

Scarborough RNLI's inshore lifeboat was deployed after the dinghy got into difficulty.

The dinghy had drifted towards Scarborough Sea Life Centre with two adults and a teenager onboard when lifeboat crews arrived.

By this time, winds had died down enough to allow the lifeboat to escort the dinghy to shore, slowly, under its own power. RNLI Lifeguards and HM Coastguard offered safety advice.

Rob Gaunt, Inshore Lifeboat Helm, said: "Always check the tides and weather before you head to sea.

"It's also important to remember that inflatables, whilst they may look fun, are not suitable for the beach.