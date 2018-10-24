Terrington Hall hosts mental health training course

The mental health and wellbeing of pupils at Ryedale schools was the focus of training delivered to staff by the North Yorkshire-based charity Compass BUZZ.

Terrington Hall School hosted a two-day Level Two and Level Three course delivered by Sarah Wilmore, Compass BUZZ’s wellbeing worker for Scarboroughand Ryedale.

The training was also attended by staff from Gillamoor, Foston, Hovingham and St Hilda’s primary schools.

Deputy head of Terrington Hall School Suzy Ward said: “One of the biggest challenges facing education is the rising mental health needs of pupils. It has been wonderful to access the expert help and guidance of Compass BUZZ.”