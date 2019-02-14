Scarborough Reds Over-50s Bowling Team

That's a Strike! Scarborough Over 50s Friendship Centre team walks away with national bowling trophy

Bowlers from across the country descended on Scarborough last week to take part in the annual Friendship Clubs Over 50s National ten pin bowling tournament.

The tournament was hosted by the Scarborough Over 50s Friendship Centre at Olympia Leisure Centre, with teams from Leeds, Washington, Royal Quays and Hinkley joining bowlers from Scarborough for the two days of competition

One of the bowlers gets her shot away, eyeing up a strike. Pic: Richard Ponter (190612a)

1. Striking out

David Dobson hoping for a big score. Pic: Richard Ponter (190612b)

2. Eyes on the prize

Pauline Hardie prepares for her go. Pic: Richard Ponter (190612c)

3. Getting ready

Bernard Dungworth seeks his bowling ball. Pic: Richard Ponter (190612d)

4. Taking your pick

