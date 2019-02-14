That's a Strike! Scarborough Over 50s Friendship Centre team walks away with national bowling trophy
Bowlers from across the country descended on Scarborough last week to take part in the annual Friendship Clubs Over 50s National ten pin bowling tournament.
The tournament was hosted by the Scarborough Over 50s Friendship Centre at Olympia Leisure Centre, with teams from Leeds, Washington, Royal Quays and Hinkley joining bowlers from Scarborough for the two days of competition
1. Striking out
One of the bowlers gets her shot away, eyeing up a strike. Pic: Richard Ponter (190612a)