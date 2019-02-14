That's a Strike! Scarborough Over 50s Friendship Centre team walks away with national bowling trophy

The tournament was hosted by the Scarborough Over 50s Friendship Centre at Olympia Leisure Centre, with teams from Leeds, Washington, Royal Quays and Hinkley joining bowlers from Scarborough for the two days of competition

1. Striking out One of the bowlers gets her shot away, eyeing up a strike. Pic: Richard Ponter (190612a) jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. Eyes on the prize David Dobson hoping for a big score. Pic: Richard Ponter (190612b) jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. Getting ready Pauline Hardie prepares for her go. Pic: Richard Ponter (190612c) jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. Taking your pick Bernard Dungworth seeks his bowling ball. Pic: Richard Ponter (190612d) jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more