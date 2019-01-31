The 10 best places to eat in Scarborough for a Valentine's Day treat
With Valentine's Day fast approaching, here are the top 10 venues for a special occasion around Scarborough, according to Trip Advisor.
And of course, the list of romantic eateries just had to include the Love Brew Cafe!
1. AZ Restaurant
"Loved the Turkish coffee cups ... "
Richard Ponter
jpimediaresell
2. Bryherstones Inn
"Fabulous pub, exquisite food, fantastic service"
Richard Ponter
jpimediaresell
3. Love Brew Cafe
"Really welcoming cafe"
Richard Ponter
jpimediaresell
4. Foulsyke Bistro
"Smoked haddock and poached eggs was sublime"
Richard Ponter
jpimediaresell
View more