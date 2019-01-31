"Best French restaurant in Scarborough"

The 10 best places to eat in Scarborough for a Valentine's Day treat

With Valentine's Day fast approaching, here are the top 10 venues for a special occasion around Scarborough, according to Trip Advisor.

And of course, the list of romantic eateries just had to include the Love Brew Cafe!

"Loved the Turkish coffee cups ... "

1. AZ Restaurant

"Loved the Turkish coffee cups ... "
Richard Ponter
jpimediaresell
Buy a Photo
"Fabulous pub, exquisite food, fantastic service"

2. Bryherstones Inn

"Fabulous pub, exquisite food, fantastic service"
Richard Ponter
jpimediaresell
Buy a Photo
"Really welcoming cafe"

3. Love Brew Cafe

"Really welcoming cafe"
Richard Ponter
jpimediaresell
Buy a Photo
"Smoked haddock and poached eggs was sublime"

4. Foulsyke Bistro

"Smoked haddock and poached eggs was sublime"
Richard Ponter
jpimediaresell
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3