The Chase's Anne Hegerty returns to Scarborough Spa as this year's pantomime is revealed - see which TV star is joining her

Anne Hegerty stars in Beauty and the Beast - this year's pantomime at Scarborough Spa

Tony Peers Ltd and Scarborough Spa has revealed its pantomime for this year – and they are bring back the star of last year’s show – The Chase’s Anne Hegerty.

The Governess will be playing Fairy Rose in the new production of Beauty and The Beast.

A second star is to grace the Spa Theatre stage – actor, presenter, and TV personality Jake Quickenden will be taking on the role as the villainous Gaston.

The English singer and ex-footballer was a contestant on the ninth and 11th series of The X Factor before being runner-up in series 14 of I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!

Jake Quickenden plays Gaston in the Beauty and the Beast panto

Beauty ad the Beast is the story of a faraway land where an arrogant and self-centred prince is magically transformed into a hideous beast.

Only a kind-hearted village girl can mend the prince’s ways in time and break the spell!

In the magical production we promise sensational costumes, sparkling sets, and great songs to sing along to this festive season, fun for all the family!

The panto runs at the Scarborough Spa Theatre from Saturday December 6 to Thursday January 1.

Also for the season – Count Arthur Strong is Charles Dickens in A Christmas Carol at the Spa on Thursday November 27 at 7.30pm.

Watch as the comedian takes on the role of the iconic Charles Dickens in this festive adaptation of the classic tale.

With his signature wit and charm, be prepared to laugh and be moved by the show.

New Year's Eve Extravaganza with Tony Skingle as Elvis returns on Wenesday December 31.

Singing all the way through to the New Year and beyond, what an unmissable way to bring in the New Year with a fabulous Party atmosphere.

Celebrate in style as Tony is joined by special guest Joel, along with support from the Studio 3 Dance Team.

Tickets for all shows can be bought via the Scarborough Spa website – https://www.scarboroughspa.co.uk/whats-on – or from the Spa box office on 01723 376774.