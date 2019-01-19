The Little Foot Trust’s delight at £500 donation

Scarborough children’s charity The Little Foot Trust has received a major funding boost.

The trust was presented with £500 after resident Francis Cammish put forward the organisation for a donation from the Mark Provincial Charity.

A Little Foot Trust spokesman said: “This donation will help towards taking yet another group of Scarborough Schoolchildren to London. These are children for one reason or another have never had the opportunity to enjoy such a holiday.

“They will stay in a lovely hotel and be taken around many of London’s landmarks. A massive vote of thanks go to Mr Cammish and The Mark Provincial Charity.”