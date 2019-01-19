The Little Foot Trust’s delight at £500 donation

Francis Cammish (the Mark Provincial Charity) is pictured with Jackie Link, Sue Bell and Tony Randerson from the Little Foot Trust.
Scarborough children’s charity The Little Foot Trust has received a major funding boost.

The trust was presented with £500 after resident Francis Cammish put forward the organisation for a donation from the Mark Provincial Charity.

A Little Foot Trust spokesman said: “This donation will help towards taking yet another group of Scarborough Schoolchildren to London. These are children for one reason or another have never had the opportunity to enjoy such a holiday.

“They will stay in a lovely hotel and be taken around many of London’s landmarks. A massive vote of thanks go to Mr Cammish and The Mark Provincial Charity.”