The weather for East Yorkshire and Ryedale with forecaster Trevor Appleton

Here is the week-ahead weather for East Yorkshire and Ryedale with local forecaster Trevor Appleton.

It is likely to be warm and dry until after mid-week when it will be much cooler and wetter.

Monday 17 September: A fine and dry with some good spells of warm sunshine.

Tuesday 18 September: Still dry, bright and warm but becoming rather windy. (Ex-Hurricane Helene moving up the Irish Sea).

Wednesday 19 September: Still warm, windy and bright with sunny spells.

Thursday 20 September: Still warm, windy and bright with sunny spells.

Friday 21 September: Much much cooler but dry with sunny intervals.

Saturday 22 September: Cool but dry with sunny spells.

Sunday 23 September: Cloudy with rain, heavy at times, windy. Dry and brighter/clearer later in the day.