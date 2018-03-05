The week-ahead weather forecast for East Yorkshire and Ryedale

Here is the week-ahead weather for East Yorkshire and Ryedale, delivered by local forecaster Trevor Appleton.

After five days of grey gloom the areas should see a little sunshine on Monday and a continued thaw of any lying snow.

Monday 5 March: Rather cloudy but dry and bright with a few brief sunny intervals, much milder than recently at around 9C. Patchy rain later in the day.

Tuesday 6 March: A mostly cloudy day with a wet start. Becoming dry during the afternoon.

Wednesday 7 March: Dry and mostly cloudy.

Thursday 8 March: Cloudy with spells of heavy rain after a dry start.

Friday 9 March: Cloudy but mostly dry.

Next weekend: Dry with sunny spells on Saturday, cloudy with rain at times on Sunday.

Outlook: Near normal temperatures but unsettled with above normal rainfall.