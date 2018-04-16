The week-ahead weather forecast for East Yorkshire and Ryedale with Trevor Appleton

Here is the week-ahead weather with local forecaster Trevor Appleton.

Temperatures could reach 21C+ (70F) this week, so get your shorts at the ready.

Monday 16 April: Warm and dry with sunny spells.

Tuesday 17 April: Rather cloudy and breezy with the chance of a little patchy light rain in the second half of the day.

Wednesday 18 April: Warm and dry with sunny periods. 19C.

Thursday 19 April: Warm and dry with sunny spells 21C (70F) inland but nearer 11C (52F) on the coast.

Friday 20 April: Warm and dry with lots of sunshine. Temperatures at 17-20C inland, but cooler on the coast.

Next weekend: It should remain warm and dry with lots of sunshine.