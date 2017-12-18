Search

The week-ahead weather forecast with Trevor Appleton

The latest weather with local forecaster Trevor Appleton.
The latest weather with local forecaster Trevor Appleton.

This week will be dry with spells of sunshine. There may be patches of fog early in the morning.

Monday 18 December: Dry with good spells of sunshine after early fog patches clear.

Tuesday 19 December: Milder, dry with rather a lot of cloud but a few sunny intervals are likely.

Wednesday 20 December: A little milder still. Dry but mostly cloudy.

Thursday 21 December: Dry with sunny intervals.

Friday 22 December: Dry with sunny intervals.

Next weekend: Dry with bright spells. Mist or fog patches at night and slight frosts.