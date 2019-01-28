These are the roads to be improved when the Tour de Yorkshire comes to Scarborough and Whitby

These are the roads in the Scarborough and Whitby area which will receive improvements for the Tour de Yorkshire 2019, with how much is being spent on each one.

The four-day cycle race visits the borough on Saturday May 4.

Cayton Low Road, Eastfield, B1261 £50,000

Main Street, East Ayton, A170 £51,000

Stonegate, Hunmanby, C365 £30,000

B1427 North Marine Road, Scarborough, B1364 £105,000

B1427 Peasholm Road, Scarborough, B1364 £56,000

Vernon Road, Scarborough, £43,000

A165 Burniston Road, Scarborough, A165 £27,000

A165 Burniston Road, Scarborough, A165 £20,000

A165 ‘Dotterel’ roundabout, Reighton, A165 £58,000

A165 ‘Port of Call’ roundabout, Reighton, A165 £58,000

A165 at Lake View, Hunmanby, A165 £16,000

A171 Pond Hill, A171 £30,000

Hawsker Lane, Whitby, U194 £30,000

Green Lane, Whitby, U193 £30,000

A174 Chubb Hill, Whitby, A174 £30,000

A174 The Parade, Whitby, A174 £20,000