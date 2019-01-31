These cracks have appeared on Scarborough roads over the past few months

A series of cracks have been reported in Scarborough roads over the past few months.

The most recent exposure of cracking on Rutland Terrace pathway, North Bay was not "fresh cracking in the rock face" but "soil which has been washed out of the joints in places probably due to the recent weather", according to Scarborough Borough Council.

Some of the pathway structure has fallen away near the pathway towards the Castle on Northbay. Picture by Richard Ponter

The engineer, who was sent to the location by Scarborough Borough Council, reported that after conducting some rock bolting in the area, and on inspection, none of the bolts were showing any signs of change.

A spokesperson from Scarborough Borough Council said: “We do monitor cliffs along our coastline on a regular basis, particularly those that have a history of cracks or slippage. Anyone who witnesses fresh movement on cliffs in our borough should report it directly to the landowner.

"For land owned by Scarborough Borough Council, you can report online at scarborough.gov.uk or by calling 01723 232323.”

The footpath to the Grand Hotel, is remaining closed after cracks appeared late last year.

The cracks that appeared on Esplanade in November

Scarborough Borough Council is continuing to monitor cracks and closed the footpath as a result.

"Our engineers are looking into it to determine the cause of the crack so we’re not yet in a position to say when it will be repaired and the path reopened," a spokesperson said on January 10.

Local residents also complained about cracks to both pathways and their own properties as a result of the works.

In November, last year, North Yorkshire County Council closed Esplande between Albion Road and Prince of Wales Drive.

Scarborough Borough Council closed the public footpath to the town's Grand Hotel after large cracks began to appear in the pavement.Picture by Richard Ponter

Residents became concerned over the nature of the cracks as the road had been closed without any signs indicating the duration of the closure.

Area highways manager, Richard Marr, said: “After cracks formed in the road on Esplanade, Scarborough, where work to stabilise the Spa cliff is currently under way nearby, we took the precautionary step of closing it to traffic.

“We are continuing to monitor the road, but will not look at any remedial resurfacing until the cliff stabilisation work moves away from the immediate vicinity.”