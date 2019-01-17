The Dolphin, Eastborough

These Scarborough pubs are some that have sadly closed in the past few years

A spate of pub closures hit Scarborough at the end of 2018 ... and here we feature some that have closed in the recent past.

The town still has a vibrant array of hostelries, and many closed-down pubs now have new drinking spots in their place, so are not featured here. You'll probably remember many more ... which were your favourites? Let's hope the ones mentioned HERE that closed at the end of 2018 can have a bright future.

Our main image shows fishermen's favourite The Dolphin. This picture shows The Talbot in Queen Street.

1. Talbot

The birthplace of famous Hollywood actor Charles Laughton, the large hotel and pub stands opposite the railway station.

2. Victoria Hotel and The Old Vic pub

There's a Scarborough Flyer now in St Nicholas Street; but this one, previously the Railway Tavern, stood on Seamer Road, at its junction with Valley Road.

3. The Scarborough Flyer

Now the site of a vegan and veggie cafe. Sadly the joke shop next door has also gone.

4. The Britannia, Eastborough

