These Scarborough pubs are some that have sadly closed in the past few years

The town still has a vibrant array of hostelries, and many closed-down pubs now have new drinking spots in their place, so are not featured here. You'll probably remember many more ... which were your favourites? Let's hope the ones mentioned HERE that closed at the end of 2018 can have a bright future.

1. Talbot Our main image shows fishermen's favourite The Dolphin. This picture shows The Talbot in Queen Street. jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. Victoria Hotel and The Old Vic pub The birthplace of famous Hollywood actor Charles Laughton, the large hotel and pub stands opposite the railway station. jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. The Scarborough Flyer There's a Scarborough Flyer now in St Nicholas Street; but this one, previously the Railway Tavern, stood on Seamer Road, at its junction with Valley Road. jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. The Britannia, Eastborough Now the site of a vegan and veggie cafe. Sadly the joke shop next door has also gone. jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more