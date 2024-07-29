Third call out in four days for Bridlington RNLI volunteers rescuing overturned kayak
For third time in four days, Bridlington RNLI inshore lifeboat (ILB) ‘Ernie Wellings’ was called into service on Sunday July 28.
At 3pm a tasking request was received from HM Coastguards in relation to a kayak that had turned over with one person on board about half a mile from Bridlington harbour.
The volunteer crew of three launched from the south beach at 3.12pm and were on the scene within three minutes. Upon arrival, the male casualty had been taken aboard a passing yacht and had made the kayak secure, he was then transferred over to the volunteer crew of the ILB.
After being assessed, the casualty was taken to the safety of the harbour and after being safely deposited on the harbour the volunteer crew returned to collect the kayak. Shortly after both casualty and kayak were reunited on the south beach. The ILB returned to the beach at 3.50pm, recovered and was back on service by 4.35pm.
Andy Webber, Bridlington volunteer Helm, said: “Clearing the beach to get on the water was a task today as it was so busy, but to be on the water in just 12 minutes was exceptional.
"It was a pleasing result and thankfully the kayaker was very well prepared and even managed to call the coastguard on his hand-held radio. Upon reaching the casualty it was clear that he was cold but otherwise in good health. Thanks also must go to the yacht who also assisted in the recovery of both man and boat.”
