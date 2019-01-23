This is where Scarborough residents are going on their summer holiday Families and couples are getting ready to escape the winter blues by booking their summer holiday this January. Here are the top destinations that Scarborough residents have booked their holiday to from Hays Travel, Scarborough. 1. Florida, United States of America Nicknamed 'The Sunshine State' Florida provides an array of activities at many parks including Walt Disney World Resort, Universal Orlando Resort and Epcot. other Buy a Photo 2. New York, United States of America This popular destination gives travellers the chance to visit some of the world's most iconic sites such as the Statue of Liberty, Empire State Building, Rockefeller Center and Ground Zero memorial. other Buy a Photo 3. Santa Maria, Cape Verde The tropical climate in Cape Verde is one of it's main attractions as the daytime highs in the summer months usually peaks at 29 degrees. other Buy a Photo 4. Dubrovnik, Croatia Travel to Croatia is one of the most up-and-coming destinations with a country full of culture, architecture, busy nightlife and amazing traditional food. other Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 3