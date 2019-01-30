This is why a Filey business owner is taking on the London Marathon for a baby with Cystic Fibrosis

Two business owners in Hunmanby are raising funds for a baby with Cystic Fibrosis.

Matt Dugdale, whose family own Orchard Farm Holiday Village, will be taking on the London Marathon on April 28 for his best friend’s son.

The moment at Scott and Sarah's wedding when Matt announced he would be running the London Marathon for Oakley

The 26-year-old met his best friend Scott Parker when his family would visit from Sheffield for their annual holiday over the past 16 years.

Now adults, Scott, a trainee warehouse inspector, still visits the holiday village with his wife Sarah and their three children, hoping their children can make friends and build the same memories Matt and he did when he was a child.

However, for Scott and Sarah’s youngest child, Oakley, life will not be the same. Just weeks after he was born in March 2017, he was diagnosed with Cystic Fibrosis, and their world was “turned upside down”.

John Wheatley, owner of J.Wheatley Gas, Plumbing & Heating Ltd, Matt’s father-in-law, also wanted to contribute to his fundraising and raise awareness.

Matt Dugdale and John Wheatley who are raising money for Cystic Fibrosis

Over the past year, Scott and Sarah have been fundraising to support Oakley through his treatments at Sheffield Hospital and to raise awareness of the Cystic Fibrosis Trust.

At Scott and Sarah’s wedding in December, Matt decided to give them one special gift which he surprised them with in his best man’s speech.

Matt announced he would be running the London Marathon with the Cystic Fibrosis Charity in honour of Oakley.

Scott said: “We’re truly grateful for what Matt is doing for Oakley, he is a remarkable person and a valued friend, we can’t thank him enough.”

He aims to raise £2,500 to be able to run alongside other Cystic Fibrosis runners.

Matt said: “I’ve done dozens of races, but I think this is no doubt going to be the hardest one I’ve ever done. The London marathon is an absolute beast and I probably haven’t been this nervous about a race before.”

Mr Wheatley decided that every boiler service carried out by the company, between January 1 and March 1, he will donate £5 to Matt’s fundraising page.

Charlotte Dugdale, John’s daughter and Matt’s wife, said: “This time of year, boiler services come in thick and fast so we figured this was the best way to reach out to people. The customers aren’t paying any more for the service but we do thank them for helping us help a good cause.

“My dad wanted to, of course, sponsor Matt in his huge achievement but also wanted to raise awareness for Cystic Fibrosis to the local people around Hunmanby, Filey, Scarborough and Bridlington.”

Donations can be made on Matt’s fundraising page at www.uk.virginmoneygiving.com/MattDugdale1

