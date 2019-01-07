This week’s weather for Ryedale and East Yorkshire as predicted by local forecaster Trevor Appleton

Here is the week-ahead weather Forecast for East Yorkshire and Ryedale.

There will be little if any rain again this week. Temperatures are near normal though feeling cold in the wind on Monday and Tuesday.

Watch out for stormy seas along the coast as NNW gales in the North Sea are likely to raise sea levels on Tuesday and Wednesday coupled with the spring tides.

Monday 7 January: Becoming very windy. Mainly dry and cloudy , perhaps a few brighter spells later.

Tuesday 8 January: Colder with sunny spells. Chance of one or two showers near the coast.

Wednesday 9 January: Dry with sunny spells and lighter winds.

Thursday 10 January: Dry but rather cloudy at times.

Friday 11 January: Dry with sunny spells.

Next weekend: Mainly dry with sunny spells. Becoming windy.