This Yorkshire B&B has been named as one of the best hotels in the world

TripAdvisor has named a North Yorkshire guesthouse in its list of the world's best bed and breakfasts.

British B&Bs dominated the annual Travellers' Choice Awards, with The Grange in Fylingdales, near Whitby, in fourth place overall.

The Grange owner Paul Laverack

The restored Victorian villa, which dates from 1876, has stunning sea views and is just 500 metres from Robin Hoods Bay.

It boasts original features such as open fires, ornate panelling, leather embossed doors and tiled floors, as well as beautifully landscaped gardens and a koi pond.

The breakfast includes home-made fruit salad.

The 25 Boutique in Torquay, Devon, was named the world's best B&B, with guesthouses in Dorset, Northamptonshire and the Isle of Skye also appearing in the top 10.

Last year the owners of boutique B&B Millgate in Masham, in the Dales, put their business up for sale, two years after winning the coveted TripAdvisor title in 2016.

