Brenda Blainey was discovered in a house on High Street in the Ryedale village of Thornton-le-Dale, shortly before midday on Wednesday January 5.

Shavin Darvish-Narenjbon, a Leeds man, 33, was arrested shortly afterwards and has since been charged with her murder. He is set to appear at Leeds Crown Court today, Tuesday January 11.

Dave Lack, a neighbour of Brenda Blainey, said that she was a “well-mannered lady, couldn’t do anything, couldn’t swear, never done anything wrong in her life”.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Neighbours 'shocked and devastated' as man charged with murdering woman

“You couldn’t find a nicer lady. I’m disappointed to see she’s gone. Beautiful lady,” he added.

Brenda Blainey’s death has shocked and saddened the villages’ residents, best-known for its picturesque scenery and thatched cottage.

Bouquets of flowers have been left in tribute outside the house.

A resident who did not want to be named, said: “She was very friendly. Before Covid she would come out and talk to you, she was a lovely lady.”

The unnamed woman was discovered in a house on High Street in the Ryedale village of Thornton-le-Dale.

Cllr Janet Sanderson, North Yorkshire County Councillor for Thorton-le-Dale and the Wolds, said that the villages’ community is “shocked, sad and devastated by this terrible situation”.

"These are distressing times for our village, a village unaccustomed to anything of this nature,” said Cllr Sanderson. “I have spoken to residents in the immediate vicinity who are clearly looking for reassurance rather than details at this stage.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family. If residents need to discuss this, I am of course here for them and to help them where appropriate.

"I have been listening to the views of local residents around the village since the event occurred.