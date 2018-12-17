Thousands of pounds worth of equipment stolen in Oliver's Mount break-in

Thousands of pounds worth of equipment have been stolen from Oliver's Mount.

Between Friday, 7 December and Monday, 10 December the race circuit in Scarborough had a number of their storage buildings broken into.

Burglars stole almost £9,000 worth of equipment including 8 generators, a large motorbike trailer and a Billy Goat road sweeper.

Police are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

In particular, officers are appealing for information about suspicious vehicles that may have been seen around the Oliver’s Mount circuit over the weekend and any information about the location of the items that have been stolen.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact 101, select option 2, and ask for PC Adam Elliott. You can also email adam.elliott@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

The reference number for this crime is 12180229322.