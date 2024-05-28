Three coastguard teams and air ambulance called as woman breaks ankle at Filey Brigg

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Three coastguard teams and an air ambulance were sent to the aid of a woman who suffered a broken ankle after slipping and falling at Filey Brigg.

The Coastguard Rescue Team from Bridlington was tasked by Humber Coastguard at 1.43pm on May 27 to assist with the victim.

Coastguard teams from Bridlington, Filey and Scarborough arrived on scene along with paramedics from the Yorkshire Air Ambulance.

The casualty was assessed by paramedics and given pain relief so that an extraction could take place.

Coastguards team up to help a woman who slipped and broke an ankle at Filey Brigg.

Bridlingtonn Coastguard reported: “Due to the uneven and slippy nature of the Brigg, it was decided the quickest and most suitable extraction would be by Filey RNLI Inshore Lifeboat across the bay and to the waiting ambulance at Coble Landing, Filey.

“Coastguards packaged the casualty in to a stretcher and carried across rocks into the care of the RNLI who transported the casualty back to the lifeboat station.”

While this the call-out was nearly complete, the Yorkshire Air Ambulance was tasked to go inland to another incident, so coastguards secured the landing site on the beach to enable the crew to quickly head off to help their next patient.

“Thank you to all members of the public for being patient while our teams worked tirelessly yesterday helping those in need,” they added.

Yorkshire Air Ambulance lands on the beach at Filey Brigg.

"The Bridlington Team responded to five incidents in a 24 hour period so far this bank holiday.