Firefighters from three fire crews in Scarborough, Filey and Pickering were called to a large shed fire in West Ayton on Wednesday September 7.
By Louise Perrin
Thursday, 8th September 2022, 10:43 am
The call was received by North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service at 1.20pm and firefighters were dispatched to Cockrah Road in West Ayton where they found a large shed, measuring approx 20m x 60m.
The crews extinguished the blaze using two breathing apperatus, one 45mm jet, one hose reel jet, foam and a thermal imaging camera.
