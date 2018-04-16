Three teenagers rescued from building on Scarborough seafront

FIRE CREWS rescued three teenagers from a derelict former hospital building on Scarborough's seafront after they became stuck on a first floor balcony.

Two girls and one boy were rescued from the balcony of the former St Thomas's Hospital building on Foreshore Road at around 9.30pm last night. (Sun April 15)

Two fire crews from Scarborough Fire Station used ladders and line rescue equipment to rescue the three teenagers, who were not injured.

North Yorkshire Police attended and said no offences were committed.