Fire crews were called to reports of a man and woman who had become stuck on unstable ground at 3.40pm on Friday April 1. Firefighters used a rope pack to rescue the pair on Castle Road.

Later, crews were called to a kitchen fire in a house on Colescliffe Road at 4.18pm. Firefighters used a hose reel jet and two sets of breathing apparatus to put out the flames before ventilating the property using a positive pressure fan.

Filey fire crews were called after a small fire was deliberately started in woodland near Fir Tree Drive at 6.05pm. Firefighters put out the flames using a backpack sprayer.

A busy weekend for firefighters across Scarborough saw them called to seven incidents.

Later that evening, Scarborough firefighters were called to a bin on fire on Castle Road at 11.02pm. Fire crews used a hose reel jet to put the fire out and said the cause was unknown.

It was an early start for Malton fire crews on Saturday April 2 as they were called to Westfield Way, Norton at 8.06am after a fire at a food factory on an industrial estate, which was caused by a light fitting. The fire had been put out by the time crews arrived, who later removed ceiling panels and checked for flames that may have spread using a thermal imaging camera.

Later, Scarborough fire crews were called to West Garth Gardens in Cayton after wood and a railway sleeper were deliberately set on fire. Crews used a hose reel jet to put out the flames.