A number of roads have been closed this afternoon in Scarborough.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service have closed Stepney Road, Scarborough.

Bus service number 20 will divert via Scalby Road and Stepney Drive in both directions and will not be able to serve stops on Stepney Road.

Due to storm damage and debris across the road Mill Lane, Scarborough has also been closed.

Bus service number 12 and 13 will divert via Eastfield.