Train depot near Scarborough station set to bring 15 new jobs

The construction of a new £7 million train servicing depot near Scarborough railway station is set to create 15 new jobs.

Works to build the new depot have officially begun and train company TransPennine Express are working in partnership with construction company GRAHAM and Network Rail to bring 13 new five carriage trains to run between Scarborough, York, Leeds, Huddersfield, Manchester and Liverpool.

Once opened, the modern facility will provide maintenance services including fuelling for trains operating to and from Scarborough and around 15 staff will be employed to help service the trains.

These longer trains will be phased into service during spring 2019 and will mean 700,000 extra seats per year for those travelling to and from Scarborough.

Chris Nutton, Major Projects Director for TransPennine Express said: “This major milestone represents an important step towards introducing brand new trains for those travelling to or from Scarborough and is great news for the region.

“The first of our brand new Nova trains will start to be introduced in spring 2019 and once in service, will totally transform rail travel for customers in the region.”

Laura Coulthard, Sponsor for Network Rail, said: “We are always looking for ways in which we can work with train operators to improve the railway for passengers and we are delighted to be working with TransPennine Express on this exciting project.

“The investment will create a more modern railway with improved facilities to service trains.”

Leo Martin, Managing Director (Civil Engineering) for GRAHAM commented: “Following the successful completion of the design phase, GRAHAM is looking forward to delivering this new train care facility on behalf of TransPennine Express. Our experienced team is committed to working collaboratively with TransPennine Express, Network Rail and the local stakeholders throughout the delivery phase to ensure that the innovative new Nova trains, which will arrive during Spring 2019, have modern facilities and up-to-date stabling to operate effectively in the region.

“This project further demonstrates the breadth of GRAHAM’s rail capabilities and is an endorsement of the calibre of works, which we have previously undertaken throughout the UK. We have established a reputation for ‘delivering lasting impact’ and this scheme provides us with the perfect opportunity to make a real difference to the environment and local communities where we will be operating.”

TransPennine Express will deliver an investment of £500 million over the next two years in new services and brand new Nova trains.