Trainee nurses back to studying in Scarborough after 23 years

The first trainee nurses to be based in Scarborough in 23 years have officially begun their degree, with the course increasing the number of places to cope with demand.

CU Scarborough has welcomed the first cohort of students to its BSc Adult Nursing degree.

The institute is the only provider of nursing training on the Yorkshire Coast, and aims to address the shortage of qualified nurses and healthcare workers across the area by increasing the number of places offered.

CU Scarborough, part of the Coventry University Group, is working with healthcare partners, including York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, other local NHS trusts and GP practices, to deliver the course which will include 50% theory and 50% practical work through a number of placements.

It has also invested in a new clinical skills laboratory which includes a mock hospital area complete with beds and a medical equipment, a home area where students can practice delivering care in the community, and furniture that can be adapted to create a GP surgery or practice nurse environment.

Students have been given an introduction to the range of subjects they will study, including anatomy and physiology, pharmacology, psychology, sociology and research methods, and have been also issued with uniforms which they will wear throughout the course.

Emily Harrison, Course Leader in nursing at CU Scarborough, said: “We are extremely pleased to welcome our very first nursing students to CU Scarborough.

“It is very positive that we have already been able to expand the number of places on the course, further addressing the skills shortages in the area at a time when we are in desperate need of more nurses.

“All of our students are enthusiastic about developing a career in the healthcare profession,and we look forward to working with healthcare partners to deliver the course and support the trainees as they develop their skills and knowledge.”