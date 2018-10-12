Trains between Scarborough and Hull to be cancelled due to strike action

Trains between Scarborough and Hull won't be running on Saturday.

This is due to strike action by rail union RMT, which planned nine days of strikes on consecutive Saturdays from August, 25 to October, 20.

Rail company Northern, whose services will be affected, said: "This Saturday, 13 October - the eighth Saturday of RMT strike action - we will be operating a reduced timetable with very few trains running before 9am and after 6pm.

"We expect to run around 30% of services and all customers are advised to plan carefully if they intend to travel on the rail network.

"Unfortunately, on some routes, we aren't able to run services, while others have a limited service. On those routes where we are able to operate trains, we expect all services to be extremely busy. We also have replacement bus services available on some routes where trains aren’t running."

Replacement buses between Scarborough and Hull will be in place. Click here to access the timetable.