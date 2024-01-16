TransPennine Express (TPE) has launched a four-day £1 sale, offering a million discounted tickets for travel across the North of England and into Scotland.

This sale covers TPE Advance Purchase tickets across all TPE routes, and customers need to act quickly to secure a deal, as once they’re gone, they’re gone!

Tickets are on-sale now (16 January) and are available until Friday (19 January 11:59pm) at www.tpexpress.co.uk/sale/1-pound.html

Darren Higgins, Commercial Director for TransPennine Express, said: “We’re really excited to offer customers the opportunity to travel to all areas of the TPE network, visiting our fantastic destinations, for only £1!”

Just some of the destinations included in the £1 sale are:

Edinburgh

Glasgow

Liverpool

Manchester

York

Newcastle

Darren added: “Whether planning a walking weekend in the Lake District or wanting to explore the historical Royal Mile in Edinburgh, customers can take advantage of this amazing offer for a limited time.

“As always, customers should book early because once tickets are gone, they’re gone.”

The tickets are valid for travel between 22 January 2024 and 8 March 2024 - subject to availability and exclusions apply - and must be purchased through the TPE website, or the TPExpress app with the code SALE.