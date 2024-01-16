News you can trust since 1882
A million tickets available through TransPennine Express' £1 sale including to and from Scarborough

TransPennine Express (TPE) has launched a four-day £1 sale, offering a million discounted tickets for travel across the North of England and into Scotland.
By Louise Hollingsworth
Published 16th Jan 2024, 14:54 GMT
This sale covers TPE Advance Purchase tickets across all TPE routes, and customers need to act quickly to secure a deal, as once they’re gone, they’re gone!

Tickets are on-sale now (16 January) and are available until Friday (19 January 11:59pm) at www.tpexpress.co.uk/sale/1-pound.html

Darren Higgins, Commercial Director for TransPennine Express, said: “We’re really excited to offer customers the opportunity to travel to all areas of the TPE network, visiting our fantastic destinations, for only £1!”

Just some of the destinations included in the £1 sale are:

  • Edinburgh
  • Glasgow
  • Liverpool
  • Manchester
  • York
  • Newcastle

Darren added: “Whether planning a walking weekend in the Lake District or wanting to explore the historical Royal Mile in Edinburgh, customers can take advantage of this amazing offer for a limited time.

“As always, customers should book early because once tickets are gone, they’re gone.”

The tickets are valid for travel between 22 January 2024 and 8 March 2024 - subject to availability and exclusions apply - and must be purchased through the TPE website, or the TPExpress app with the code SALE.

Full terms and conditions can be found online at www.tpexpress.co.uk/sale/1-pound.html

