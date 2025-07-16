A165 Coastal Road closure in Scarborough creating 'absolute havoc' says resident
The closure, to allow highway improvement work to take place, lasts until Monday, July 21.
The work is to allow patching to take place to repair the road surface, described by North Yorkshire Council as a cost-effective method to repair damage when a small area is affected. It precedes surface dressing.
The local resident, who asked not to be named, said: "The roadworks are creating absolute havoc. There are tailbacks along Scalby Road - it's absolutely horrendous at times.
"They're due to last until next Tuesday. It's a busy time of year, and Scalby Road can be terrible at the best of times, but it's awful with the two compounded together."
