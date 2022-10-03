A169 Whitby to Pickering road to be closed at Saltergate overnight
Overnight closures on the A169 Whitby to Pickering road at Saltergate Bank will start on October 3 to enable North Yorkshire County Council to carry out essential resurfacing work.
By Louise Perrin
Monday, 3rd October 2022, 3:22 pm
Updated
Monday, 3rd October 2022, 3:23 pm
A post on the North Yorkshire County Council Facebook page apologised for any disruption caused and carried a photo of Saltergate Bank showing the extent of the resurfacing work required on the road.
The nightly closure will be in place between 9pm and 5am each night and the repair work is due to last until October 11.