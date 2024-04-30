A171 closed in both directions after collision at Ugthorpe near Whitby
The A171 near Whitby has been closed in both directions to allow emergency services to work at the scene of a collision.
A statement released by North Yorkshire Police at 4.39pm said that emergency services are currently dealing with a collision involving a motorcycle and a van on the A171 at Ugthorpe.
A post issue on the North Yorkshire Police – Scarborough Facebook page read: “The road is closed in both directions. Please avoid the area, while emergency services work at the scene - thank you for your understanding.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.