A171 Scarborough to Whitby Road closure: Police warning HGV drivers not to use Harwood Dale diversion

By Duncan Atkins
Published 15th May 2025, 17:06 BST
The A171 is closed at Mill Lane, Burniston - now police are warning HGV drivers not to detour down Harwood Dale.placeholder image
The A171 is closed at Mill Lane, Burniston - now police are warning HGV drivers not to detour down Harwood Dale.
Police are advising HGV drivers not to use a diversion through Harwood Dale

The A171 Scarborough to Whitby road has been closed at Mill Lane, Burniston, since last night due to a burst water main, with a diversion route set up through the village of Harwood Dale due to the main road flooding.

However, police say this route is not suitable for HGVs because of its narrow and sharp bends.

There have also been two reported collisions in the village since this morning, one appearing to involve a tanker and a caravan.

Police say that if you are travelling in a HGV in the area, please use an alternative route.

