Filey MP Kevin Hollinrake, who has been a long-time advocate of dualling the A64, said more must be done to improve connectivity between York and the coast.

Speaking in the Commons on Thursday December 16, Mr Hollinrake asked Transport Secretary Grant Shapps to update the House on the Government's plans to dual the A64.

Mr Hollinrake said: "The dualling of the A64 has been promised and then cancelled on a number of occasions, despite it being much-needed and that journey times between York, Malton, Pickering, Scarborough and Filey being massively reduced by its delivery."

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Current proposals include dualling a section of the A64 at the busy Hopgrove roundabout junction.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said: "I know my honourable friend has been a long-term advocate of dualling the A64 North East of York and I can confirm it will be one of my department's options for consideration in the enhancements program under the Road Investment Strategy from 2025."

In the latest development to the A64 dualling saga, National Highways has proposed dualling a busy stretch of the road between the Hopgrove roundabout junction and Barton-le-Willows.

A public consultation took place between October and November, however, any decision to proceed and secure funding must be approved by the Department for Transport.

A spokesperson for National Highways said plans were being developed "to tackle problems with the current route and to make sure it’s fit for the future".