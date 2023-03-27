The A64 is shut between Tadcaster and York due to the crash, which happened at 1.20am this morning.

North Yorkshire Police said the road is closed to allow collision investigation work to take place throughout the morning.

The closure is expected to be in place for a “considerable amount of time” National Highways said, with local routes now “extremely congested”.

A diversion is in place for drivers due to the full road closure.

National Highways said “there are very long delays in both directions”.

The AA’s roadwatch tracker shows significant delays and slow-moving traffic on the A64.

Bus operator Coastliner said that due to the A64 closure, the 840 and 843 routes which serve Malton, Whitby and Scarborough would not be able to reach certain stops near York.