News you can trust since 1882
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Art lesson featuring Michelangelo’s David statue dubbed 'pornographic'
33 minutes ago Linda Nolan gives cancer update in heartbreaking GMB interview
1 hour ago Barclays to close a number of banks in the UK - full list
2 hours ago New look Deal or No Deal returning on ITV without Noel Edmonds
1 day ago Man arrested on suspicion of blackmailing Alison Hammond
1 day ago Daniel Radcliffe expecting first child with Erin Darke

A64: Major road closed for 'considerable time' after 'serious collision'

A major road through North Yorkshire is closed due to a “serious collision”.

By George Buksmann
Published 27th Mar 2023, 09:36 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Mar 2023, 09:36 BST

The A64 is shut between Tadcaster and York due to the crash, which happened at 1.20am this morning.

North Yorkshire Police said the road is closed to allow collision investigation work to take place throughout the morning.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The closure is expected to be in place for a “considerable amount of time” National Highways said, with local routes now “extremely congested”.

The road is expected to be closed for a "considerable" time, officials said.
The road is expected to be closed for a "considerable" time, officials said.
The road is expected to be closed for a "considerable" time, officials said.
Most Popular

A diversion is in place for drivers due to the full road closure.

National Highways said “there are very long delays in both directions”.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The AA’s roadwatch tracker shows significant delays and slow-moving traffic on the A64.

Bus operator Coastliner said that due to the A64 closure, the 840 and 843 routes which serve Malton, Whitby and Scarborough would not be able to reach certain stops near York.

It apologised for any delays and inconvenience, adding that the change is in place until further notice.

Read More
Blow in 40-year fight to get the A64 York to Scarborough upgraded as government ...
A64North YorkshireYorkTadcasterNorth Yorkshire PoliceWhitbyMaltonScarborough