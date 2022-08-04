Motorists faced diversion and delays earlier this week after a burst water main caused the sinkhole to appear in the A64 on Sunday July 31, which forced North Yorkshire Police to close the road outside The Coach and Horses pub in Rillington after the surface started "sinking".

National Highways said emergency road surface repairs have now been completed and the A64 is now open in both directions between Malton and Willerby.

Eastbound traffic has previously been diverted at the A169 junction in Old Malton. The road reopened just after 3.30am this morning.

The road was shut outside The Coach and Horses pub, with diversions in place.

Yorkshire Water said that the sinkhole had caused "serious damage" and required significant repairs after sand and mud were washed across the carriageway.

Repair work included excavating and backfilling the hole, building up the road base, levelling off and resurfacing the road, fixing nearby footpaths, cleaning up the area and painting new road markings.

Residents in Rillington said they were shocked by the damage caused, and raised concerns over an increase in speeding drivers.

Janet Sanderson, North Yorkshire County Councillor for Thornton Dale and Wolds division, which includes Rillington, said she had received reports of speeding cars and frustrated drivers trying to make up for delays and was “shocked to see the extent of the damage”.

The A64 was closed for several days at Rillington, but has now reopened.

She urged residents to report incidents to North Yorkshire Police.

Annabelle Fall, a shop assistant at Rillington Village Stores, said: "It's proven to be a bit chaotic really. They diverted all traffic down High Street and people park down here. People are quite worried because of the big artic lorries coming down here, and the Coastliner bus.

"There's a lot of children who live on the estate where the traffic is being diverted and their parents just aren't letting them out because it’s too dangerous with cars whizzing round far too fast."