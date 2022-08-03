A burst water main caused a large sinkhole to emerge in the middle of the road on Sunday July 31, which caused a large section of the A64 to collapse.

Yorkshire Water told The Scarborough News that the final repair works are underway with crews on site. A spokesperson said that the resurfacing will take longer than the average street, due to the busy nature of the carriageway, and that work "is ahead of schedule".

North Yorkshire Police were forced to close the A64 outside The Coach and Horses pub in Rillington after the road started "sinking".

The sinkhole emerged in the middle of road, forcing police to close the A64.

A spokesperson for National Highways said that resurfacing work will begin at 12.30pm as well as levelling off the road and cleaning up the remainder of sand and mud.

"Once completed and cool, further work will be undertaken including road markings. The current diversion routes are operating with no noticeable delays," they added.

Previous repair work included excavating and backfilling the hole, building up the road base and fixing nearby footpaths.

A National Highways spokesperson said: "[Repair workers] need to ensure that they do not put plant over the pipe to plane off too soon, to prevent the pipe refracturing if weight is placed above before the site is ready."

Officials expect to reopen the road later this week.

In an updated statement, both Yorkshire Water and National Highways said that the A64 is expected to reopen from 6am on Thursday August 4.

However, the A64 remains closed eastbound between the A169 at Malton and the B1429 at Willerby and westbound between the B1429 and B1428 at Scagglethorpe.

National Highways told The Scarborough News that eastbound traffic is being diverted at Old Malton along the A169 to Pickering, before joining the A170 to Scarborough.

Motorists have been warned of delays to journeys and urged to allow for extra time.

Traffic is being diverted after the A64 was closed at Rillington.