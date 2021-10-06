A64 roadworks: motorists urged to allow extra time for journeys due to road closure at Rillington, near Malton

National Highways started drainage improvements and footpath and kerb repairs last week and this weekend will begin resurfacing the route through the village.

To carry that work out safely, the A64 will be closed between the High Street junction in Rillington and the junction with the B1258 in West Knapton from 8pm on Friday October 8 to 6am on Monday October 11, with traffic diverted via the A169 and A170.

National Highways Project Manager Richard Burgess said: “We’d like to thank people for their patience as we continue to provide them with safer, smoother journeys through Rillington.

The A64 at Rillington will be closed this weekend for improvement work.

"We advise people to give themselves more time if they are planning to use this section of the A64 this weekend and to familiarise themselves with the diversion if necessary.”

The work is weather dependent.

In the event of wet weather, the National Highways website at www.highwaysengland.co.uk/our-work/yorkshire-and-north-east/a64-improvements/ will advie of any changes.

A second weekend closure planned for the same times next weekend (Friday October 15 to Monday October 18) has been postponed.