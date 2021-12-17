Bempton road closures planned in January to allow essential work

Vehicles will not be allowed to travel along Church Lane and part of High Street between the junctions of Guillus Lane and St Michael’s Walk, commencing on Tuesday, January 4, to allow essential work to take place.

From Monday, January 17 to Wednesday, January 29 the entire length of Cliff Lane will be closed during phase two of the work.

The diversion route will be via High Street, Flamborough Road, Spring Lane, Bempton Lane, Bridlington Road, Sheeprake Lane, Jewison Lane, Newsham Hill Lane and Gillus Lane.