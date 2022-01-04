Bridlington Bus Station to be closed for three weeks during major refurbishments

The £35,000 project at Bridlington Bus Station will include the cleaning of tarmac areas, re-painting of pedestrian guardrails and the replacement of the existing bus shelters with new ones.

East Riding of Yorkshire Council has announced that Bridlington Bus Station is to close on Monday, January 10, for up to three weeks for a major refurbishment.

The £35,000 project will include the cleaning of tarmac areas, re-painting of pedestrian guardrails and the replacement of the existing bus shelters with new ones.

Alternative bus stops will be provided on Queen Street and the Promenade during the closure, as follows :

Stop A – Bridlington Promenade (opposite Regent Terrace):

Service 6: EY Buses: Destination: The Crayke

12/12A: EY Buses: Scarborough

14: EY Buses: Flamborough

121: EY Buses: Bridlington College

Stop B – Bridlington Promenade (opposite Boots)

Service 2: EY Buses: Destination: Avocet Way

3: EY Buses: West Hill and Hospital

4: EY Buses: New Pasture Lane

5/5A: EY Buses: Bempton Lane

124: Acklams: Ruston Parva (Wednesdays only)

Stop C – Queen Street (Bus Stop and Shelter)

Service 45/45A: EY Buses: York via Driffield and Pocklington

121: EY Buses: Hull via Driffield and Beverley

130: EY Buses: Hornsea via Skipsea

136: EY Buses: Driffield via Skipsea and Beeford

504/504A: Acklams: Bempton and Buckton.

Colin Walker, transportation services group manager, said: “We apologise to bus passengers in Bridlington for the inconvenience caused by this temporary closure, but we hope they will appreciate the improvements we are making.

“We are carrying out the refurbishment at the quietest time of the year, to keep any disruption to an absolute minimum.

“At the end of the works, bus passengers will find the bus station looks much brighter and far more welcoming.