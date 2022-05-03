Bridlington car parking fine figures revealed in new report – find out how many were issued here

More than two thousand Penalty Charge Notices (2,621) were issued in Bridlington covering parking issues during 2020-2021, statistics in a report have revealed. Photo by Gerard Binks

The figures, delivered within the East Riding of Yorkshire Council’s Annual Parking Report 2020-2021, also shows that 176 fines were issued in Flamborough, 119 at Wilsthorpe, two at Sewerby and 253 in Hornsea.

Two Bridlington-based car parks (South Marine Drive Car Park, 186, and Langdales Wharf Car Park, 143) were among the top 10 sites for Penalty Charge Notices.

Beverley and Bridlington (27%) recorded the highest percentage of fines during the period in question.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The report also showed that 95% of Higher Level Penalty Charge Notices were issued in on-street parking areas while just 5% were at off-street car parks. 69% of Lower Level Penalty Charge Notices covered on-street enforcement.

The report provides an overview of the car parking and enforcement services during the financial year April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021.

It also provides financial and statistical information on parking income, expenditure and Penalty Charge Notices.

Council took over enforcement duties from the police at the beginning of November 2011 and became responsible for the enforcement of most of the parking restrictions including Traffic Regulation Orders at off-street car parks, on-street parking bays and waiting restrictions of all types within the authority’s area.

The report said: “Parking spaces both on and off street are limited and as such there is a high demand for parking in particular areas of the authority.

“The key objective of the parking strategy is to relieve or prevent traffic congestion by seeking to maintain a balance between the different requirements of residents, visitors and businesses whilst providing access for the disabled.

“This report sets out the council’s approach to charging for car parking spaces and provides a baseline for future years for the parking strategy, processes and charges.

“The charges are set to reduce congestion, improve access and be sufficient to recover the costs of implementation and operation of parking services in compliance with current legislation.

“The council operates 65 off-street car parks within the East Riding (Hilderthorpe Rd closed 24/7/20), along with a large number of on-street parking facilities with a combined capacity of over 8,000 spaces.

“It also makes provision for parking spaces for disabled persons.

“Car parks cater for short, medium and long stay visits and for coach parking facilities at popular tourist destinations.

“Some of these car parks are subject to charges for their use and it is important to monitor their usage to ensure local people and visitors can easily locate available car parks and parking spaces.”

Go to https://tinyurl.com/2p8try79 to read the full report.