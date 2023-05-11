Bridlington resident's living in Controlled Parking Zones to pay an extra £10 for licenses
The annual licence for Bridlington residents in the Controlled Parking Zone (CPZ) to register their vehicle has increased from £25 to £35.
A spokesman for East Riding of Yorkshire Council said: “We have standardised the price of Controlled Parking Zone (CPZ) resident permits across the three main areas - Howden, Beverley and Bridlington - to provide consistency going forward.
“The annual cost for the first permit is now £35 across all three areas. This gives the resident an exemption from limited waiting restrictions near to where they live for less than 70p per week.
“The income the council receives from resident permits is used to cover the costs of administering and enforcing the CPZ areas.
“The only change for our scratchcard system for contractors, visitors and hotel and guesthouse parking permits is that we have moved away from using physical scratchcards to using a virtual, online permit system which can be accessed via the council’s website.”