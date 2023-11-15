Busy road closure in Bridlington set to cause disruptions and delays for three weeks
The closure is on Quay Road and has blocked motorists access to the train station’s level crossing.
Northern Gas Networks are doing utility repairs and maintenance works which will cause the road to be closed from today, November 15, until Friday, December 1. East Riding of Yorkshire Council have authorised the road closure.
Diversions are in place for motorists who will now need to find an alternative route to the town centre and train station.
This busy section of road will now be closed for three weeks, which is likely to cause delays and increased traffic in Bridlington.
It is understood that there is limited pedestrian access and all businesses located on the Quay Road are open as normal.
All trains are still running to and from the station.
Visit https://one.network/uk/eastriding for further updates on road closures in Bridlington.