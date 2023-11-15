Busy road closure in Bridlington set to cause disruptions and delays for three weeks

A scheduled road closure in Bridlington has caused delays for drivers today, with road works set to take at least three weeks.

A section of Quay Road in Bridlington will be closed to motorists for three weeks.

The closure is on Quay Road and has blocked motorists access to the train station’s level crossing.

Northern Gas Networks are doing utility repairs and maintenance works which will cause the road to be closed from today, November 15, until Friday, December 1. East Riding of Yorkshire Council have authorised the road closure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Diversions are in place for motorists who will now need to find an alternative route to the town centre and train station.

Until December, road users will have to find an alternative route.

This busy section of road will now be closed for three weeks, which is likely to cause delays and increased traffic in Bridlington.

It is understood that there is limited pedestrian access and all businesses located on the Quay Road are open as normal.

All trains are still running to and from the station.