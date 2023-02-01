Busy road in Scarborough to shut for three weeks during £500,000 repair works after significant damage
A busy road in Scarborough is set to be repaired after the carriageway’s surface seriously deteriorated.
North Yorkshire County Council said Overdale, a residential road through Eastfield, has fallen into a state of disrepair due to the volume of traffic using the route, with the authority’s highways team to carry out extensive resurfacing later this month.
Pictures of the road show that it is in a poor state of repair, with significant cracks, potholes and an uneven surface.
Cllr Tony Randerson, who represents the Eastfield ward, said he “welcomes” the news that the carriageway will be resurfaced after lobbying on the issue for 10 years.
“Overdale has reached the end of its life,” he added. “In order to carry out the work all vehicles in the on-road parking bays must be removed. We apologise for the disruption the closure will cause but we would ask all road users for their patience.”
The £500,000 repair works will being on Monday February 13, with a road closure in effect between 7.30am and 5pm for 19 days. The second stage will begin on Monday March 6 when the road will be closed at the Eastfield roundabout – which joins Overdale, Westway, Eastway and Moor Lane – between 7pm and midnight for four nights, to complete the repairs.
The stretch of road is used by pupils, parents and staff travelling to Overdale Community Primary School and St George's Roman Catholic Primary School, with the first phase of work to be carried out during half-term.
Cllr Keane Duncan, North Yorkshire County Council’s executive member for highways, said: “This road has deteriorated over time and is now in a poor condition, so I am pleased we are able to deliver this much-needed improvement as part of our annual highways maintenance budget.”