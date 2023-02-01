North Yorkshire County Council said Overdale, a residential road through Eastfield, has fallen into a state of disrepair due to the volume of traffic using the route, with the authority’s highways team to carry out extensive resurfacing later this month.

Pictures of the road show that it is in a poor state of repair, with significant cracks, potholes and an uneven surface.

Cllr Tony Randerson, who represents the Eastfield ward, said he “welcomes” the news that the carriageway will be resurfaced after lobbying on the issue for 10 years.

Resurfacing works will close Overdale for almost three weeks.

“Overdale has reached the end of its life,” he added. “In order to carry out the work all vehicles in the on-road parking bays must be removed. We apologise for the disruption the closure will cause but we would ask all road users for their patience.”

The £500,000 repair works will being on Monday February 13, with a road closure in effect between 7.30am and 5pm for 19 days. The second stage will begin on Monday March 6 when the road will be closed at the Eastfield roundabout – which joins Overdale, Westway, Eastway and Moor Lane – between 7pm and midnight for four nights, to complete the repairs.

The stretch of road is used by pupils, parents and staff travelling to Overdale Community Primary School and St George's Roman Catholic Primary School, with the first phase of work to be carried out during half-term.